Weather Authority: Clear skies, cooler temps this weekend

A beautiful autumn weekend is on the way with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s and clear skies in the forecast!

Friday started off damp following Thursday’s rain, but expect conditions to clear. FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for a high of just 70 degrees with sunny skies and a breeze.

Saturday will be off to a chilly start and we’ll only see a high of about 65 degrees. Sunday will be a little warmer and cloudier as the Eagles take on Jets at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.

For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.