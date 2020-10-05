Weather Authority: Clearing and cool Monday night across the Delaware Valley

There were plenty of clouds to begin Monday, but the sun came out by late morning and the high in Philadelphia reached 70 degrees. Most of the region did not get beyond the upper 60s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says this should be a quiet week across the region.

Monday night should see temperatures in the 40s with clearing skies.

Tuesday should be pleasant and there will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 78 degrees, while Friday looks to be the coolest with a high of just 63 degrees.

