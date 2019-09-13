Weather Authority: Clearing and cooler Friday

As we head into the weekend, we are finally getting a break from the humidity Friday.

After rain fell late Thursday and into the morning Friday, we will start to dry out Friday with a little sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

The rain could return as early as Saturday with clouds and afternoon showers in the forecast. Saturday will also start our weekend warm-up with highs in or around 80 degrees.

The sun will return on Sunday with pleasant temperatures in the mid-80s.

As we look at next week, we’re expecting to start off with temperatures near 90 on Monday before cooling back down into the 70s into the middle of the week.

