Weather Authority: Clouds, showers ahead Friday

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority Thursday 5pm update

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Friday with showers expected.

Rain will move into our area from the south on Friday. Expect showers to begin sometime before 2 p.m. and continue on Saturday. 

The second half of Memorial Day weekend will feature much more enjoyable weather. Sunday and Monday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures.

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 67, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 75, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75, Low: 51

