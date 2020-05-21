Weather Authority: Clouds, showers ahead Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Friday with showers expected.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Rain will move into our area from the south on Friday. Expect showers to begin sometime before 2 p.m. and continue on Saturday.
The second half of Memorial Day weekend will feature much more enjoyable weather. Sunday and Monday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures.
___
FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 67, Low: 53
SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 75, Low: 62
Advertisement
SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 54
MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75, Low: 51
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP