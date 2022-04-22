Weather Authority: Clouds to start the weekend will lead to beautiful Sunday

Friday was a picture-perfect day across the Delaware Valley with highs in the lower 70s and brilliant sunny skies.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says the clouds return overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday morning looks cloudy, but the sun should peak through by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

Sunday is the gem of the weekend, with highs close to 80 under sunny skies.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 48

SATURDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 68

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 78.

MONDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 68

TUESDAY: Evening showers. High: 72