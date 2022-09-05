Weather Authority: Cloudy skies on Labor Day with chance of storms this evening

Daytime barbecues should be safe from the rain this Labor Day - but don't expect sunny summer skies!

Cloudy skies stick around all day Monday with peaks of sunshine as you head outside. Rain is expected to hold off for most of the day until the chance of storms picks up this evening.

Overnight storms will turn into a rainy Tuesday, which will carry into Wednesday.

Labor Day highs of 88 degrees will drop to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday before heating up again later this week.

___

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 87

TUESDAY: Heavy rain. High: 76, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Still a chance. High: 74, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 66

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 84 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Hot, humid. High: 85; Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82 Low: 69