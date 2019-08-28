Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms

Precipitation returns to the forecast Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the Philadelphia area.

The day won't be an entire washout, but showers and storms are anticipated. Temperatures will reach a high of around 80 degrees.

The region is expected to dry out for the holiday weekend, with temperatures fluctuating between the mid- and upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82 Low: 68