Weather Authority: Chilly overnight leads to cloudy and cool Tuesday with possible flurries

It'll be a chilly night! Overnight, our suburbs drop into the 20s. If you're in Philly, down the shore, or in central or southern Delaware, you'll hold on to the 30s.

Tuesday morning, it'll be cloudy, but not windy. Later in the morning and around lunchtime spots north of Philadelphia will see some flurries. Not everyone will see flurries, but some spots in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will get a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces just like Sunday morning.

In the afternoon, highs climb to the mid to upper 40s.

We'll have partly sunny skies and highs near 50 on Wednesday. Then, we're in the 50s to close out the work week.

Even though we grab 57 on Thursday, which is much milder than the weather we've been having, it'll still feel chilly because we're rather cloudy all day. We'll see more sun on Friday, but it's breezy and cool in the low 50s.

If you want to get a tree or put up the lights, the weather looks good this weekend. Saturday is the better day because it's sunnier. The high is 48. We'll see more clouds on Sunday with highs down a bit more to 43. Then, we'll see some showers next Monday.

TUESDAY: Late Morning/Lunchtime flurries north and west of Philly. Mainly Cloudy. High: 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Morning Clouds. Milder. High: 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cool. High: 51.

