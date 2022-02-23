Weather Authority: Cold temperatures to return Thursday with potential for wintry mix, ice

Wednesday's weather will be spring-like with sunshine and above-average temperatures close to 70 degrees, but it won't stick around long.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be cold again, with temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday night into Friday morning has the potential to bring ice as temperatures will drop.

Some parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware will see rain, but there is a potential for icy roads near Philadelphia and along I-95.

Areas north and west of the city are more likely to see ice. "Whatever it is, Friday morning's commute will be very tricky and in many places very slippery," FOX 29's Sue Serio said.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton Counties from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon. Those areas could see snow and sleet.

___

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy and mild. High: 70

Thursday: Cloudy and colder. High: 38 Low: 31

Friday: Freezing rain. High: 46 Low: 33

Saturday: Sunny and colder. High: 37 Low: 25

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. High: 47 Low: 27

Monday: Back to the 30s. High: 34 Low: 21

Tuesday: Back to the 40s. High: 46 Low: 23

__

Advertisement

To stay up to date with the weather in your area, download the FOX 29 NEWS APP and the FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP.