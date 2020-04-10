Weather Authority: Cool and breezy Saturday with sunshine slated for region
PHILADELPHIA - Gusting winds will calm down overnight as Friday's area-wide wind advisory will expire around 7 p.m.
Conditions will bottom out overnight, as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. A freeze warning is in effect from areas to the north and west of the city.
The area will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but a steady breeze will knock temperatures into the 50s. A high of 57 is expected for Philadelphia and surrounding areas.
Springtime conditions are forecasted for Easter Sunday with temperatures approaching the 70s and partly sunny skies.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Advertisement
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 57, Low: 39
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70, Low: 54
MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 76, Low: 57
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 46
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live