Weather Authority: Cool and breezy Saturday with sunshine slated for region

Gusting winds will calm down overnight as Friday's area-wide wind advisory will expire around 7 p.m.

Conditions will bottom out overnight, as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. A freeze warning is in effect from areas to the north and west of the city.

The area will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but a steady breeze will knock temperatures into the 50s. A high of 57 is expected for Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Springtime conditions are forecasted for Easter Sunday with temperatures approaching the 70s and partly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 57, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 76, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 46

