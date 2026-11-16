Police investigating death of infant girl in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are investigating the death of a female infant on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of North 60th Street around 4 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of North 60th Street around 4 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female infant.

The child was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police say "the circumstances surrounding the infant's death are under investigation."

No arrests or charges have been reported.