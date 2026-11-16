Police investigating death of infant girl in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant early Monday morning.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of North 60th Street around 4 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female infant.
The child was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m.
What we don't know:
Police say "the circumstances surrounding the infant's death are under investigation."
No arrests or charges have been reported.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.