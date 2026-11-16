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Police investigating death of infant girl in Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published November 16, 2026 10:45 AM EST
Published November 16, 2026 10:45 AM EST

The Brief

    • Police are investigating the death of a female infant on Monday morning.
    • Officers were called to the 200 block of North 60th Street around 4 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive infant.
    • The child was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of North 60th Street around 4 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female infant.

The child was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police say "the circumstances surrounding the infant's death are under investigation."

No arrests or charges have been reported.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews