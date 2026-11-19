The Brief Two men and a 16-year-old are facing charges in an armed carjacking outside a Philadelphia grocery store. The carjacking happened Tuesday afternoon while a 49-year-old woman was walking into the ACME on Cottman Avenue. The stolen car fled from police in Philadelphia, striking a police vehicle as it sped onto I-95 North, before it was found in Bucks County.



Two men and a 16-year-old are facing charges after police say a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a Philadelphia grocery store parking lot in broad daylight.

What we know:

Christopher Ashban, Enosh Bhatti, and a 16-year-old were taken into custody at the Mt. Vernon Circle Townhome Development in Bucks County on charges including carjacking, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Investigators say a 49-year-old woman was walking into the Acme supermarket on Cottman Avenue on Tuesday afternoon when she was approached by two men who stole her car keys at gunpoint.

Officers spotted the stolen Infiniti QX60 a short time later near Cottman Avnue and State Road. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated and struck a marked police car before fleeing onto I-95 North.

Police in Bensalem were notified about the theft and later found the car in the Mt. Vernon Circle Townhome Development. The three men were taken into custody, and police recovered a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and other evidence.

What's next:

Christopher Ashban, 19, and the 16-year-old suspect, both from Philadelphia, each face charges of robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes. Enosh Bhatti, also from Philly, was charged with criminal mischief and theft.