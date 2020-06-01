Weather Authority: Cool morning yields to highs in the 70s Monday

A temperature swing kicks off a rollercoaster ride of weather for the first week of June.

As most parts of the Philadelphia region wake up to cooler temperatures in the 50s, they won't have to wait long as the temperature rises into the 60s by noon and into the 70s by the evening.

Towards the mountains, the temperatures still remain quite cold in the 30s.

Throughout the day pollen counts will range from medium to high meaning those who suffer from allergies need to be prepared.

As the week progresses, the Philadelphia area will see scattered rain, hotter temperatures, and even scattered thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 71, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 73, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Shower possible (AM), partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 66

