Weather Authority: Cooler temperatures expected Tuesday ahead of 2-say stretch of sunshine

A sunny and seasonable Monday quickly turned into a dark and wet one.

Clouds rolled in during the early afternoon hours before rain soaked the Delaware Valley, dropping temperatures.

Forecasters say an area of low pressure is moving in from the south bringing the unsettled weather.

The showers are expected to clear by Monday evening into Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, but by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s.

Morning clouds will make for a gray start to Tuesday, but some rays of sunshine may peak through by the afternoon.

Wednesday will see lots of sun and spring-like temperatures before it gets chilly again on Thursday.

Temperatures will spike into the 60s on Friday with partly sunny skies to cap off a two-day stretch of sunshine.

The weekend is expected to start off with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 63, Low: 39

TUESDAY: High: 54, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: High: 57, Low: 36

THURSDAY: High: 52, Low: 37

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 37

SATURDAY: High: 71, Low: 58

SUNDAY: High: 54, Low: 39