Weather Authority: Excessive heat warning in effect Monday

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of our area with temperatures expected to feel like they're in the triple digits Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high of 98 degrees with plenty of sun leaving things feeling even hotter.

Monday's heat will feel like 100 degrees by the early afternoon. While nightfall may bring some brief relief, temperatures are expected to reach the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for parts of the area until 8 p.m. Monday.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has declared a heat health emergency Monday amid the sweltering temperatures.

