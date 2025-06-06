Hundreds turn out for return of Abington's June Fete Fair

The Brief Fun, food and community – it was all at the Fairgrounds in Huntingdon Valley as the June Fete kicks off for another year. The century-old tradition is back after it was canceled last year.



An annual Montgomery County tradition is back after it was canceled in 2024 due to unsettling events at other nearby events involving trouble-making youths.

What we know:

This weekend Jefferson Abington’s June Fete Fair and Horse and Pony Show returns after being canceled last year.

"It is the best feeling in the whole world," said John Phillips. "It was so disappointing that we couldn’t do it last year but we’re back."

The fair has only ever been canceled in World War II, COVID and then last year due to safety concerns after nearby fair experienced some youth troublemakers.

The backstory:

"We’ve always been a very secure and safe fair but we’ve even notched up our security a little more this year just to make sure that our fairgrounds are safe," said Jill Kyle, Senior VP of Regional Advancement at Jefferson.

The fair is organized by the Abington Health Foundation Women’s Board. All of the proceeds benefit the Durham Fund for nurse wellness at Jefferson Abington and Lansdale Hospitals.

"Lately it’s been really challenging being a nurse in the workforce," said Kristi Caldararo, Chief Operating Officer of Abington Jefferson. "The frontline is certainly one of the hardest places to be especially post COVID, so we are so really happy to support them."

The horse and pony show featuring local equestrians of all ages is Saturday. The fair is in town until Sunday.