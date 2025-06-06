Twins mark near-perfect attendance record through 12 years of school

The Brief A Chester County high school senior achieved impressive perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade. His twin sister only missed one day of school. Both are attending the same college next year to study pre-med.



Chester County twins have missed just two days of school over the course of the 12 years they have been students. And, the remarkable feat apparently runs in their family.

The backstory:

Bishop Shanahan High School Senior Leah Madanat has plenty to celebrate on graduation day Friday. Not just getting high school diploma but another accomplishment. She has only missed one day of school since kindergarten.

"I must have missed one day during 4th grade. Maybe for like a doctor's appointment," said Leah.

But her twin brother Elan can boast of a bigger accomplishment. He’s never missed a single day of school. Ever. Not one sick day in more than 2,340 days off school in 13 years. It is no surprise he’s the class president.

"In the middle of high school, it was something like it’s going pretty well and said, ‘I haven’t missed days I might as well keep going for it,’" said Elan.

You could say school discipline runs in the family. Dad Tal is a Coatesville High School graduate who also had perfect attendance through school.

What they're saying:

"To see my kids strive for that and to want to come to school and to have Bishop Shanahan provide a place they are comfortable and they want to come learn," said Tal Madanat.

"This is the first time I’ve ever experienced that. To think of all the things we’ve gone through over the years. Think of the COVID years…they made it through the COVID years every day, so it’s very impressive," added Bishop Shanahan Principal Dr. Robert Moran.

What's next:

Although they spent all kindergarten through high school together this isn’t the end for Leah and Elan. Their remarkable attendance will continue at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where they have both enrolled in the pre-med program. But their bond goes well beyond the classroom. No sibling rivalry here.

"It truly feels like a blessing, honestly, having someone there especially family that know and you can always rely on and will always help you, pick you up," said Leah.

"It’s like having a built-in best friend, you know? She is someone, no matter what I am going through, I can just talk to. I can laugh with, have a serious conversation," added Elan.

Big picture view:

For mom, their kids quiet determination and discipline is what sets them apart. Now she says it’s time for them to fly.

"All the best. All the good things. What every they dream for it, I wish them all the best," said their mother, Lamia Madanat.

Before heading off to college, the twins say they hope to spend a little time at the beach this summer.