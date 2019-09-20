Weather Authority: Fall-like Friday ahead of weekend warm-up

After a chilly start to the morning, the Delaware Valley can expect Friday to bring more sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees before we really heat up this weekend.

Friday will be a rather pleasant end to the week with clear, sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

This weekend, we’ll really heat up with highs reaching the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will mark the official end of summer.

If you take a closer look at the seven-day forecast, you’ll notice we aren’t expecting any rain until fall finally arrives next week.