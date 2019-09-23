Weather Authority: First day of fall with summer temps

The Philadelphia area will kick off the first day of fall with summer-like conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will take a notable dip to the upper-70s on Tuesday before rising back to the mid-80s by Thursday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61