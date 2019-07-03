Weather Authority: Hot and humid Wednesday; pop-up storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for another hot and humid day Wednesday with pop-up thunderstorms.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected during the morning hours before scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

The threat of scattered storms, including on the Fourth of July, continues through Sunday.

Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s and upper-80s for the majority of the week.

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 74

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 73

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 75

SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 74

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 84 Low: 67