Weather Authority: Hot, hazy and humid Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot, hazy and humid Monday to kick off the week.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 12 a.m. Tuesday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people who has asthma or heart disesase, and the elderly.

Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day ahead of clear skies this evening.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94 Low: 75

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 95 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 70

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 86 Low: 70