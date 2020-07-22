Weather Authority: Hot, humid, chance of pop-up storms Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is facing yet another day of 90 degree temperatures with Wednesday expected to mark day six of a heat wave.
FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for another humid day with a high of 95 and a heat index in excess of 100 degrees Wednesday.
Some strong, pop-up storms are possible between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Thursday is also expected to bring showers, storms, and temperatures in the 90s.
Friday looks to be the most likely day when we'll see a break from the heat wave with temperatures forecasted to stay in the 80s.
