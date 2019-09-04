Weather Authority: Hot Wednesday; chance of PM thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot day Wednesday with a chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s before dropping down to the mid-70s on Thursday.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of showers.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 77 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 59
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 62