Weather Authority: Hot Wednesday; chance of PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot day Wednesday with a chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s before dropping down to the mid-70s on Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 77 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 62