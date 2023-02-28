Weather Authority: March to start off with sunny skies and temps nearing 50

After temperatures have been mostly above-average this winter, Meteorologist Kathy Orr reports that Tuesday was shockingly below-average.

Philadelphia’s high sat at around 44 while the normal high for this time of year is 48.

As we say goodbye to February and welcome March on Wednesday, forecasters reflect on the past month, saying it has been the warmest February of all time. This follows another record-breaking month—January 2023 was the warmest January on record.

Skies will clear overnight with temperatures sinking into the 20s across the Delaware Valley.

A cold, wintry start is expected for Wednesday before the sun moves in and temperatures climb to 50 by afternoon.

You’ll have to grab your umbrellas for Thursday morning, but as the rain moves out by the afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says you shouldn’t put that umbrella away too quickly, though. Friday is supposed to be a washout across the area with some areas even seeing another wintry mix of wet weather.

Sunny and mild conditions are expected for the weekend, just in time to dry things out as we move into the first full week of March.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 53, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Like Spring. High: 65, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Shower, wintry mix. High: 43, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 55, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Dry and nice. High: 49, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 51, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 49, Low: 36