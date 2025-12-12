Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small testifies in child abuse trial: 'I did not abuse my daughter'

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is on trial for child abuse charges involving his teenage daughter. Mayor Small testified about his close relationship with his daughter and denied any physical harm. The mayor claims his daughter's boyfriend was abusive and influenced her behavior.



Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small took the stand Friday in his trial, facing serious accusations of child abuse involving his teenage daughter.

Mayor Small testifies about his relationship with his daughter

What we know:

Mayor Small tearfully described his once-close relationship with his daughter, saying they were inseparable for the first 15 years of her life.

"Everywhere I would go, Jada was with me. We were inseparable. She meant the world to me and I would do anything to protect her," said Small.

The mayor shared his humble beginnings with the jury, emphasizing his and his wife's desire to provide their children with everything they could dream of.

Mayor Small addresses allegations and daughter's boyfriend

What they're saying:

During his testimony, Small claimed that his daughter's behavior changed after she met her boyfriend.

He stated that he discovered concerning text messages from the boyfriend and approached him, saying, "I said to him in a non-threatening manner, just as any parent would, the next time I see or hear you calling my daughter [expletives] you will never talk to her again."

Small accused the boyfriend of being mentally, emotionally, and physically abusive toward his daughter.

He also claimed to have found sexually explicit conversations and videos on her phone.

The mayor denied ever physically harming his daughter and demonstrated to the jury what happened during a fight involving a broom.

"I did not hit – I repeat – I did not hit my daughter with a broom," said Small.

Timeline:

FOX 29 was not present in court for day four of the trial, which occurred Thursday, December 11.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the trial and whether Mayor Small will be acquitted or found guilty of the charges remains uncertain.