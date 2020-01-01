Weather Authority: Mild and dry Thursday ahead of rain

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild and dry Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s beginning Thursday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of some rain showers Friday and Saturday amid rising temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast for Sunday, but with lower temperatures.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

___

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 41 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 54 Low: 46

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 42

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP