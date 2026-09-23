Police continue to grapple with unruly groups of teens gathering outside City Hall

The Brief Police dispersed a large crowd of teens that gathered outside of Philadelphia City Hall on Monday. A witness said the gathering started innocently, then a fight erupted which prompted police to respond. The latest ‘teen takeover’ comes weeks after police issued nearly two dozen citations when a unruly crowd caused chaos in Dillworth Park.



Police in Center City continue to combat large groups of young people that abruptly gather outside City Hall, often leading to fights and other disturbances, including one free-for-all that broke out just days ago.

Teens flood Dilworth Park on Monday

What they're saying:

The latest so-called "teen takeover" happened Monday night in Dillworth Park, just outside of Philadelphia City Hall. Jimmy Freeman was there when the chaos erupted and said the gathering started out as kids having fun.

Then, he said, a fight broke out followed by another incident where one of the young people started throwing chairs. That's when police stepped in and dispersed the crowd.

"The police came out of nowhere," Freeman told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson. "There were like six transit cops that came across the street with Tasers, and all I heard was the popping sound of the Tasers, and all the kids started running, like they just scattered."

Smaller groups of teens reconvened outside City Hall on Tuesday night, but the much smaller gathering remained peaceful.

"I can't blame the kids all the time," Freeman said. "I can't blame the police all the time, because the police have a tough job to do."

Labor Day teen takeover

The backstory:

No arrests were reported on Monday, unlike the chaos that unfolded in Dillworth Park over Labor Day Weekend, when police issued nearly two dozen citations and arrested a young adult with a gun and ammunition.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel issued a stern warning in the wake of the incident, saying "We are not going to allow a small group of people to create chaos without consequences."

Police response to teen takeovers

What's next:

Police beefed up their presence outside City Hall on Tuesday, which perhaps quelled another teen takeover for the second straight night. Commissioner Bethel said police are focusing on a "small element" of the crowd that "operate differently."

"Those are the ones that we're really focusing on, and those are ones I think we will get a handle on," Bethel said.