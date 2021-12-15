Weather Authority: Mild conditions continue into Thursday across the Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley is experiencing mild conditions, for December. That will continue Thursday and Friday as temperatures are once again expected to reach the 60s both days.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, Thursday, with highs forecasted to climb into the low 60’s.

On Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies and highs that will once again climb to about 60 degrees in parts of the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and unsettled with a round of rain in the morning. Highs will vary across the region with 40’s north and west and 50’s likely across Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware. There could be a lull in the rain for parts of the region late morning into the early afternoon before a second round of rain moves in for the evening. Rain totals could reach 0.25" to 0.75".

Sunday should be drier and colder with highs in the low 40’s and wind chills in the 30’s. Kickoff temperatures for the Eagles at 1 p.m. will be range from 40 to 42 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, mild. Low: 49

THURSDAY: 60's are back. High: 62, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 61, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Damp, dreary. High: 52, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Much colder. High: 44, Low: 28

