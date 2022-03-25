Weather Authority: Mild Friday leads into cooler weekend

Friday will be slightly warmer than the average for this time of year, but temperatures will be much colder as we enter the weekend.

Expect plenty of sun with a light breeze on Friday. Highs should reach about 60 degrees before conditions take a bitter turn.

Saturday will come with partly cloudy skies and a chance of a shower as temperatures cool into the mid-50s.

Sunday will be windy and colder with highs in the 40s. Come Monday, conditions will turn even colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

FRIDAY: PM Sun, windy. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, PM showers. High: 55, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 27

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



