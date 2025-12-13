Expand / Collapse search
Officials prepare roads amid winter storm warning in Philadelphia

Published  December 13, 2025 10:13pm EST
A winter storm warning has been issued in Philadelphia, as parts of the area could see up to six inches of snow on Sunday. Officials say they're prepared to keep the roads safe during the storm.

The Brief

    • A winter storm warning is in effect, impacting driving conditions and Sunday plans.
    • PennDOT has been treating roads since Thursday in preparation for the storm.
    • Eagles fans are advised to take public transit due to expected heavy snowfall.

PHILADELPHIA - A winter storm warning is in effect in the region with accumulation expected overnight.

Preparations for the winter storm

What we know:

PennDOT has been proactive, treating roads since Thursday. They have 165 trucks and an additional 270 contractor trucks ready to tackle the snow. "We’ll start with our department forces spreading some salt when the initial snowfall starts," said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT Deputy Communications Director.

PHILLY SNOW FORECAST

Local residents are stocking up on supplies, with Snyder’s Ace Hardware in Delaware County seeing a surge in demand for shovels, salt, and snow melt. "Like 50 to 100 [shovels]. We’ve had to restock this like twice now today," said Sebastian Fitzgerald, an employee at the store.

Safety measures and advice

What you can do:

Jana Tidwell of AAA Public Affairs advises drivers to be prepared, especially if heading to the Eagles game or out for holiday shopping. "If it is your plan to be out and about tomorrow, AAA is urging you to just give yourself plenty of extra time," said Tidwell.

Philadelphia city officials are encouraging Eagles fans to use public transit to avoid the hazardous road conditions. Meanwhile, Austin Johnson plans to stay home with his pregnant wife, while his brother-in-law braves the game. "Just bundling up, getting some leg warmers, hand warmers," said Johnson.

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the American Automobile Association and the city of Philadelphia.

