Weather Authority: Mild temperatures with increasing clouds Sunday

Expect increasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday. Mild temperatures will return to the region following two unseasonably cold days.

Overnight conditions on Saturday will remain cold with clear skies. Temperatures are expected to dip past the freezing point, which has triggered a freeze watch and frost warning in areas across the region.

Temperatures will rise as the morning progresses. Sunday is expected to peak at 63 in Philadelphia. Sunny skies will turn cloudy throughout the day and into the evening.

Showers are expected on Monday with temperatures hovering around 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the chance of rain in the afternoon or evening.

SUNDAY: Sunny a.m., cloudy p.m. High: 64, Low: 37

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 59, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Chance of p.m. rain. High: 66, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 58, Low: 36

