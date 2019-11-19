Weather Authority: Milder temperatures expected on sunny Tuesday

The sunshine is returning Tuesday along with some milder temperatures.

Expect highs in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies as we continue to warm up coming out of a colder weekend.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs hovering around 50 degrees with some breezier conditions.

The rest of the week looks like it will bring more of the same with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday as well. Our next chance of showers will likely come by Friday afternoon.

