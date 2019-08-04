Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds; chance of showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a chance of showers.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 90 degrees.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Tuesday with some isolated thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 70
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 72
TUESDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 73
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 72
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 72