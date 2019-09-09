Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Monday; seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a seasonable Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures around 80 degrees.

More clouds are expected in the morning before the sun becomes more dominant around lunchtime.

Partly cloudy skies will also dominate the forecast through Wednesday. Precipitation returns to the forecast Thursday in the form of afternoon thunderstorms.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Thursday in the form of afternoon thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82 Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 71 Low: 64