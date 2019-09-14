Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mild temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 81 degrees.
Heavier clouds are expected in the afternoon.
The remainder of the weekend is expected to remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 68
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 79 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76 Low: 63