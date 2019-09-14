Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with mild temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 81 degrees.

Heavier clouds are expected in the afternoon.

The remainder of the weekend is expected to remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 79 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76 Low: 63