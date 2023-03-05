Weather Authority: Monday to be mild before high-pressure system brings rain, snow in the evening
PHILADELPHIA - Monday is off to a great start with a mild morning across the Delaware Valley, but a high-pressure system is moving precipitation into the area.
FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures are set to rise to the mid-50s by the afternoon.
By 9 p.m., rain will move into the region, but areas in the mountains will see a changeover to snow.
Forecasters say there could be a changeover to freezing rain or light snow in the Philadelphia area overnight.
Precipitation is set to be out of the area by Tuesday morning.
>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area
Looking ahead, Tuesday will see colder temperatures.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to the anticipation of snow and slippery road conditions.
_______
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
MONDAY: High: 55, Low: 36
TUESDAY: High: 48, Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: High: 49, Low: 31
THURSDAY: High: 51, Low: 31
FRIDAY: High: 49, Low: 29
SATURDAY: High: 49, Low: 38
SUNDAY: High: 49, Low: 36