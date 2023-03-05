Weather Authority: Monday to be mild before high-pressure system brings rain, snow in the evening

Monday is off to a great start with a mild morning across the Delaware Valley, but a high-pressure system is moving precipitation into the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures are set to rise to the mid-50s by the afternoon.

By 9 p.m., rain will move into the region, but areas in the mountains will see a changeover to snow.

Forecasters say there could be a changeover to freezing rain or light snow in the Philadelphia area overnight.

Precipitation is set to be out of the area by Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will see colder temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to the anticipation of snow and slippery road conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 55, Low: 36

TUESDAY: High: 48, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: High: 49, Low: 31

THURSDAY: High: 51, Low: 31

FRIDAY: High: 49, Low: 29

SATURDAY: High: 49, Low: 38

SUNDAY: High: 49, Low: 36