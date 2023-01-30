Weather Authority: Monday to be last mild day ahead of wintry, cold week

Weather has been kind to Eagles fans celebrating last night - and still today - but it won't last long!

Monday is expected to be another mild winter day with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds all day as a sprinkle or flurry may pass through overnight.

Almost every day this month has seen above average temperatures, but FOX 29's Sue Serio says that will start to change Tuesday.

Temperatures will hit the low 40s and continue to drop throughout the week until Saturday - with a high of just 24 degrees!

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 56, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Much colder. High: 42, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 40, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 43, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Windy & cold. High: 32, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Sunny & cold. High: 24, Low: 11

SUNDAY: Back to "normal": High: 44, Low: 21



