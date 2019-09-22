Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday amid rising temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 89 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will take a notable dip to the upper-70s on Tuesday before rising back to the mid-80s by Thursday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 78 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 58