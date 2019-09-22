Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday amid rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday amid rising temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 89 degrees.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.
Temperatures will take a notable dip to the upper-70s on Tuesday before rising back to the mid-80s by Thursday.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 Low: 70
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 65
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 78 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 63
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 58