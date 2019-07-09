Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Tuesday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s and upper-80s for the remainder of the week.

Rain has a decent chance of returning to the forecast Thuesday and Friday with scattered thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 70

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 72