Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Tuesday amid rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s and upper-80s for the remainder of the week.
Rain has a decent chance of returning to the forecast Thuesday and Friday with scattered thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 70
THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 70
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 72