Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Saturday ahead with mild temps

Temperatures will drop back into the 70s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

An early Saturday morning shower is possible followed by clearing skies and another warm day.

Conditions on Sunday will be slightly below average for this time of year with a high of 62. A chance of an afternoon shower can't be ruled out.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and unsettled with showers likely in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 80, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Seasonable, p.m. showers. High: 68, Low: 55

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 72, Low: 56

