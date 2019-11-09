Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Sunday with mild temps; chance of rain-snow mix Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with more mild temperatures than those experienced Saturday.

Temperatures will top out around 56 degrees.

Veteran's Day is forecasted to be warmer still with a high of 63 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be a chance of a rain-snow mix. Accumulations are not expected, however, and most of the precipitation should be confined to north and west of Philadelphia. A few snow showers could make their way down the I-95 corridor before changing to rain again.

SUNDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 56 Low: 38

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Rain to snow. High: 51 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 44 Low: 28