Weather Authority: Partly sunny, mild Saturday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly sunny and mild Saturday.
Saturday morning will bring sunshine with some clouds moving in by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s.
Rain will return on Sunday and highs will plunge back into the 50s. Heavy rain is expected.
___
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 45
SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 57, Low: 48
MONDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42
___
