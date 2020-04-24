Weather Authority: Partly sunny, mild Saturday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly sunny and mild Saturday.

Saturday morning will bring sunshine with some clouds moving in by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s.

Rain will return on Sunday and highs will plunge back into the 50s. Heavy rain is expected.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 57, Low: 48

Advertisement

MONDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP