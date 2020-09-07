Weather Authority: Pleasant night will give way to sunny and warm Tuesday

The Delaware Valley experienced a beautiful holiday weekend and it will stretch into Tuesday.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is calling for a pleasant night and a cooler start to Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and middle 60s.

There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs well into the 80s by late afternoon.

Thursday will bring our best chance of storms and rain.

By Friday, we won't be feeling as much of the summer heat with highs expected to only reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!