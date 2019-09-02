Weather Authority: Pop-up showers, storms for Labor Day

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Labor Day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Pop-up showers and storms are expected later in the day. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s.

The region is expected to dry out by Tuesday with sunny skies before returning to precipitation on Wednesday with more afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will rise to the 90s by mid-week before dropping to the low 70s by Thursday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 73 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68 Low: 58