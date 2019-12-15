Weather Authority: Rain expected for Philadelphia, suburbs Tuesday

A wintry mix continues Monday night, north of Philadelphia, into Montgomery County and beyond. Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware should see rain.

By 9 p.m., it should transition to all rain, including into Allentown.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Tuesday, anyone traveling the Northeast Extension take note - it should be a slippery mess.

Otherwise, the forecast calls for up to one inch of rain.

Late Tuesday, the system should be gone.

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 42 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35 Low: 21