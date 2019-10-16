Weather Authority: Rainy Wednesday; cool and windy Thursday

Rain is moving into the Delaware Valley Wednesday. There are two systems developing. Those two systems will converge into one by noon or one p.m., starting as light rain and increasing in intensity by the afternoon commute.

The rain should move out of the area by nine or 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Up to two inches of rain is forecast.

Wind will pick up after the system passes, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, through Thursday evening. Friday is forecast to be cool and breezy. The weekend weather forecast is a good one.

Wednesday: 70 and rain

Thursday: 57 and windy

Friday: 60 and sunny, breezy

Saturday: 62 and sunny

Sunday: 67 and sunny, nice

