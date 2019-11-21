Weather Authority: Risk of rain this weekend after sunny Thursday

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a beautiful Thursday across the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says we can expect highs in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine.

Come Friday, those clear conditions may begin to turn with cloudy skies and a high of about 57 degrees.

By the weekend we’ll be keeping an eye on the sky with a risk of showers on both days.

Saturday will be colder, with highs in the upper-40s and a chance of afternoon showers. Sunday could start out damp with morning showers turning to sun later in the day.

