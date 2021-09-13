Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the area

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is tracking storms moving into the northern suburbs after 8 p.m. The watch is in effect for Bucks, Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania. A watch has also been issued for Mercer County in New Jersey.

Damaging winds and hail pose a threat. Tornadoes are not a threat with this storm system.

Temperatures topped out in the 80s Monday with dry conditions. Late summer temperatures in the 80s and 90s stick around for your Tuesday. The next chance of rain comes Thursday with PM storms.

TUESDAY: Very warm. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 81, Low: 71

