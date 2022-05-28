Weather Authority: Spotted showers ahead of sunny, pleasant Memorial Day weekend

The storms are gone, making way for a sunny and beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

Travelers fought the rainy weather on their way down the shore Friday night. Although some pockets of drizzle are still expected early Saturday, the sun is set to peak through later today and stay the rest of the weekend.

Down the shore, highs are set to hit 77 on Saturday, 73 on Sunday and 76 on Monday to round out the holiday weekend.

Those staying home in Philadelphia will experience some high temperatures: 81 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday. Then temperatures are expected to soar to a high of 90 on Monday.

The 90-degree is set to stay through next week as the Delaware Valley could hit its first potential heat wave of the year.

___

SATURDAY: Spotty PM storm. High: 81

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 61

MONDAY: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Stays hot. High: 90, Low: 67

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65