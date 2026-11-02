Attempted child luring near Colonial Middle School in Plymouth Township under investigation

The Brief Police are investigating a report of attempted child luring involving a middle-aged man in a red sedan on Traverse Drive in Plymouth Township on Monday, November 2. The suspect offered a ride to a female juvenile walking to Colonial Middle School between 7:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., police say. Authorities have released images of the vehicle and are asking the community to review surveillance footage and report information.



Police in Plymouth Township took a report of suspicious activity and attempted child luring after a female juvenile said a man in a red sedan stopped and asked if she wanted a ride to school. The incident happened Monday, November 2 on Traverse Drive near Park Drive, according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

Investigation into the attempted luring near Colonial Middle School

What we know:

The complainant was walking to Colonial Middle School between 7:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. when the red sedan stopped, police say.

The operator, described as a middle-aged white male with light or blonde hair and light facial hair, made the offer. Police say the juvenile declined and continued walking, while the vehicle left on Park Drive toward Belvoir Road.

Police say a neighborhood canvass led to images of the vehicle of interest. The department is now looking to the public for help.

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The operator involved is described by police as an approximately 40-year-old white male. Authorities say he drove a red sedan and left the neighborhood after speaking with the juvenile.

The incident occurred earlier Monday morning while the student was on her way to school, according to police.

What you can do:

The Plymouth Township Police Department is asking the community to check surveillance cameras for additional photos of the red sedan in and around the neighborhood between 7:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.

Police encourage anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle to contact the department.